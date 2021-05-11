Torray LLC Acquires 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.20 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

