Tower token (TOWER) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Tower token has a market cap of $13.95 million and $1.64 million worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00084201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00060459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00065994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.44 or 0.00792463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,269,961 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

