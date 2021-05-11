Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

Shares of TSQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

