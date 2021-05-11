Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO opened at $195.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

