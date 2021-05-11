Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $194.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $197.26 and last traded at $196.64, with a volume of 1640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.46.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.