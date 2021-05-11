Traders Buy Large Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Call Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 53,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 3,817 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

NYSE:EDU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,228,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 1,120,379 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 990.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,045.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983,435 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 188,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,214.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

