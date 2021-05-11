TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

RNW stock traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.57. 427,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,455. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.59 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.80.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.78.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

