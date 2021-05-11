Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

