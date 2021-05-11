TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $264,350.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRU opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in TransUnion by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.