TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

