Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $120.77 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

