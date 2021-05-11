Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $39.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,302.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,246.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

