Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,030 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

