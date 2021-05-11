Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of TSE opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Trinseo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

