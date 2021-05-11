Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

