Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 4,986 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.