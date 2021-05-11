Truadvice LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

