Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

