Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUN. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

