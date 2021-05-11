Truist Securiti Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

