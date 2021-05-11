Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $167.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $255,245,000 after purchasing an additional 941,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

