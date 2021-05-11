Truist Securities Raises OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

