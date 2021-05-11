Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 146 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

