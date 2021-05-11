Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

