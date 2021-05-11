Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 142 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

