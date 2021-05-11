Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 376 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

