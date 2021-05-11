Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

