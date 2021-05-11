Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

