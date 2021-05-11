Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $49,877.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

