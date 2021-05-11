TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of TSP opened at $37.09 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

