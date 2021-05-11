TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

