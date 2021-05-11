Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $84.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.