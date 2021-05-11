Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.60.

TSN stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

