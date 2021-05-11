U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

