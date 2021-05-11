U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,819 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

