UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

