Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

