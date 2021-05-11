Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 5,011,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,912. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.