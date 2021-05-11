Unicly Genesis Collection Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,340.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $348,606.59 and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.55 or 0.00658081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00244811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $669.16 or 0.01185217 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00748628 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

