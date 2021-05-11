Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,965.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $15,965.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00660540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.01176052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.00748961 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

