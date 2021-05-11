UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

