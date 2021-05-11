Unification Trading Up 365.7% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 157.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 365.7% against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $445,783.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

