Unisocks (SOCKS) Achieves Market Cap of $29.93 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $95,314.63 or 1.68888541 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $34,622.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

