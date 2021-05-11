United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.