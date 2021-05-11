UnlimitedIP Market Cap Hits $13.18 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

