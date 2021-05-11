UnMarshal Price Tops $3.87 on Major Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $26.98 million and $1.20 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

