Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.81. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 1,146,259 shares changing hands.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Participation in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.