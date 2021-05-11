URU Metals (LON:URU) Sets New 12-Month High at $404.00

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 28559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.36.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

