US Bancorp DE Acquires 26,827 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

