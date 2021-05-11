US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

